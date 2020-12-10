KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Investigating the link between storm systems and joint pain

As disturbances and storm systems approach and move through, they can impact us more than typical unsettled weather conditions. They are usually associated with areas of low pressure. As air pressure drops, it causes an imbalance in our bodies. Those who experience joint pain and arthritis can sometimes tell you when the weather is about to change.

Whether it’s the knees, hip, or lower back, changes in air pressure cause tendons and muscles to expand and contract. This is where the discomfort comes from, and ultimately the joint pain.

Changes in humidity, temperature, and precipitation can also cause joint pain. A good example of this is a cold, rainy day. The cold temperatures make fluid inside the joints thicker, which makes the joints feel stiffer. And on a day like that you’re probably inside and not moving around as much. The inactivity will also cause joints to become stiff. So what can you do to combat Mother Nature and the elements?

Stay active, this helps build muscle and bone strength. If there’s heavy lifting that needs to be done and someone else can do it, let them! You don’t want to strain anything. And on those cold and damp days, staying warm will reduce the aches and pains in your joints and muscles.