KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Kansas drought update, more moisture expected next week

The latest Drought Monitor was released today and it shows some improvements in southern Kansas, but the majority of the state is dry with the worst to the west near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Our next system is slowly progressing this way. It is currently organizing over the West Coast.

We will have a few clouds dotting the skies Friday and will thicken by Sunday.

Our chances for rain this weekend are slim on Sunday. This begins to improve Monday into Tuesday.

Models are shifting the bulk of the moisture to our northeast. Rain showers are a possibility during this time and depending on how quickly the colder air can take root, then areas northwest will see a brief change to snow.

Latest model trends are not as promising as previous runs in this department for snow. Western Kansas will more than likely get robbed from this moisture leaving points in our central and eastern communities in the better lineup. Honestly, next week’s chance for any rain and snow is disappointing me the closer we get to it. There is another shot for showers Thursday, but that does not look like much.

Additional opportunities for moisture look meager over the next 8 to 14 days.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman