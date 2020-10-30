KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Kansas halloween extremes

After a wintry and wet first half of the week, Halloween 2020 won’t bring us any weather worries as it’ll be a pretty average day from start to finish. Winds will just be strong. However, Kansas has seen some impressive conditions over the years.

1950 was a very warm year for Halloween. Wichita, Salina, and Goodland reached the middle to upper 80s. Dodge City got up to 90 just a few years ago in 2016! On the other hand, much of the area saw its coldest Halloween in 1991. Wichita and Salina hovered around freezing while Goodland only made it into the 20s!

Every year as Halloween approaches, “will it be a wet or snowy one” are always big questions. Wichita got quite the soaking back in 1998 with more than 5″! Halloweens in Goodland haven’t been too damp with the wettest event coming in at just under an inch way back in 1920. But Goodland did have an impressive Halloween when it comes to wintry weather in 1972. Nearly 5″ of snow fell. Dodge City’s snowiest Halloween was in 1991, coming in at 4.1″. Wichita also saw some of this snow the same year.

Looking at these stats, it’s safe to say we should be ready for anything every time Halloween approaches in Kansas.