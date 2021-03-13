KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Kansas March snowfall

Kansas is no stranger to March snowfall. March tends to bring in some of the higher snowfall totals we see during a month throughout the calendar year on average.

A lot of that depends on what the pattern looks like both in the upper-levels of the atmosphere as well as how active our storm systems are that track through the middle of the country. This February, we saw a lot of cold air and an active weather pattern which gave many locations the prime position for snowfall. March has remained active in terms of the storm track, but the temperatures have not been supportive of a good wintry setup for Kansas.

As low pressure systems in the upper-levels of the atmosphere align with storms systems closer to the surface, we are able to see a better set-up for snow across the Rocky Mountains. This is underway this weekend.

This system will move eastward, but all that moisture will be transported to the north before the colder air arrives in time to see a better snow setup for western Kansas.

It is possible we may see a brief changeover from rain to snow late Sunday night into Monday morning across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska. This looks to be the best location this weekend to find a wintry mix. Any accumulations would be confined to elevated surfaces and would not amount to much due to the warmer air ahead of this system’s arrival.

It is possible to find some flurries flying early next week, but it is not likely for most. However, another storm system on the heels of this weekend’s may present a better rain/snow mix for more across the state, but only if the track stays farther to the south by mid-week. As it continues to come into better view, we will nail down the details. Stay tuned!

–Meteorologist Erika Paige