KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Kansas storm systems VS New England’s nor’easter

Right now, we have a powerful storm system off the Atlantic Coast called a nor’easter.

When I worked in Baltimore for a couple of years earlier in my broadcasting career, I encountered a few of these systems. One dropped more than 10″ of snow. I remember my late pup, Kylie, getting buried in the snow. I remember another nor’easter dropping several inches of sleet, making it nearly impossible for Valentine’s Day delivery drivers to travel.

Heavy snowfall accompanies nor’easters. Depending on how temperatures are divided there will be a fine line from the heavy rain to sleet and/or freezing rain and snow. It can be a forecasting nightmare pinpointing that division.

These types of storms affect the Eastern Seaboard. Why not Kansas? Well, we do get similar, powerful storms. A major difference is the energy supply, or the Atlantic Ocean.

Here in Kansas, our moisture comes from a few places and it has a long way to travel. If we can get an open tap from the Gulf of Mexico, then that moisture will help to feed a system through our region. Moisture can also travel from the Pacific Ocean, and often does, through the Desert Southwest. To a lesser extent, the Pacific Northwest. But, that has to travel over mountains and does not prove fruitful for us. Also, the direction of the system whether it tracks to the north or south of us will also play a big part in what type of wintry precipitation we get and how much.

As for a nor’easter, a system that is as little as 100 miles off the coast will drink in that Atlantic Ocean water and the dynamics will produce a healthy dosage of moisture. Today, Philadelphia has already picked up more snow than they did all of last winter! That is huge! These storms are given the name nor’easter primarily because it’s derived from the direction the winds are coming from – the northeast! They are known to cause widespread power outages and contribute to beach erosion.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman