KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Labor Day typical temperatures and past extremes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was a steamy start to the month, but highs in the 90s are actually common in Kansas during early September. However, the 90s are still above average this time of year. Average highs across the area for Labor Day range from the middle to the upper 80s.

Highs on Labor Day will reach the low to mid-90s. It was not too long ago we experienced consecutive days of highs in the triple digits where Labor Day record highs were made. One of the most recent out of Wichita was 106° back in 2012.

If there are record highs, we know there are record lows, too. Parts of western Kansas, including Dodge City and Goodland, have had record cool highs on Labor Day in the low 60s!

When it comes to rainfall, our area gradually sees less during the transition months (September, October, November) as we approach the cold season. Record rainfall is less than an inch but is still significant for the day. For example, on average Wichita receives a little over three inches of rainfall during the month of September. Even though the holiday will be a bit toasty this year, we will not have to worry about breaking a rainfall record as Labor Day is looking dry. You will want to keep an eye to the sky during the days leading up to Monday.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams