KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Lack of summertime heat in July

If July has not felt completely summer-like in terms of temperatures, you can thank added cloud cover and rain chances across the region. After we were sweating it out before the official start of the summer season, our pattern took a bigger shift to bring cooler than average temperatures back just in time for our seasonal peak of heat in daytime high temperatures.

July has been void of any 100° days in Wichita through the 24th of the month. Typically, Wichita sees its first day into the triple digits around the Fourth of July holiday and averages about 10 days per year in the 100s.

While 100° days are possible into September, the bulk of our summer heat and the overall pattern to support toasty temps tends to shift allowing for cooler weather to filter in as we transition into the fall season.

On average, June typically sees about one day where temperature breaks into the 100s, but this year a heatwave settled in across the state and Wichita was able to find two days into the triple digits.

Cities like Wichita, Garden City and McCook, Nebraska, have not recorded any 100° days or warmer throughout the first three weeks of July. Locations that have seen some toastier temperatures in July include Salina, Dodge City, Goodland and Hill City, but still only recording one day so far that has reached or exceeded 100°.

The pattern as we wrap up July and shift into August does look to be more typical of a Kansas summer. As high pressure takes a firm grip over the south and western parts of the country, it pushes the jet stream well to the north. This will limit the number of storms that roll through the region to provide rain or clouds which would limit our daytime heating.

Temperatures under this pattern soar back into the upper 90s and lower 100s as we close out July. How long the heat can linger into August will be determined by how strong these centers of high pressure are and when they start to break down.

We will see more above-average days accumulate in July before the month closes out. While it will be a sweltering end to the month, many locations may stop short of the triple-digit heat. It will be close, though! It is something we will monitor closely in the Storm Track 3 weather center.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige