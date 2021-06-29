KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Late June flooding potential, flood alerts explained

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This week, I received an email from one of our viewers, John, saying “I have no idea what “areal” weather means…”

You may have heard the Storm Track 3 weather team talk about Areal, Flash and River Flooding. They all imply different types of flooding based upon the situation evolving. But, the bottom line is to take all flooding seriously! Do not drive nor walk through flooded areas.

Areal Flooding is defined as a large area affected by too much runoff from storms that happens gradually. This includes water level increases over streams, creeks and rivers — it’s when low-lying areas are given the heads up that roads and fields that typically flood could.

Flash Flooding is just as it sounds. It is flooding that happens quickly, as in the blink of an eye! Storms that park in a place with a tropical-rich environment can produce a heavy amount of rain in a short period of time. Several inches of rainfall in an hour will cause this to occur.

River Flooding is noted when water overspreads its banks. This type of flood warning can be in effect for many days, weeks or even months before water levels return to more reasonable levels.

Some spots over the last several days saw more than 8″ of rain with locally higher amounts according to radar estimates here:

Because of the heavy rainfall we experienced over the last several days, low-lying areas along with streams, creeks, and rivers will need to monitor changing conditions as water levels could rise as additional rain is added this week.

Hence the Areal Flood Watch being extended through Wednesday evening.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman