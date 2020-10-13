KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Little rain in the last couple of months

This last cold front has not brought any relief from the drought conditions that we have been facing. The entire state has not seen substantial moisture since early last month which has made things even worse. Severe to even extreme drought is in place across some of our Western Neighborhoods and we are not expecting any relief in the short term.

Wichita received a trace on October 3rd with the last soaking back on September 9th when we received 1.28″. Out west, the drought has been even worse. Goodland saw a trace of rain on September 27th and before that, a pitiful 0.08″ on the 8th. Dodge City has been comparable to Goodland with not much rain over the last month or so. Back on September 11th, Dodge picked up a trace with 0.35″ on September 9th.

Drought conditions look to continue because of minimal rain chances this week with the extended period remaining quite dry.

So far this month much of the region has seen no rain with just some locations like Wichita picking up just a trace.

The pattern that we have been in continues to keep the drier weather across the western half of the country with wetter conditions in the east. The Storm Track 3 Team will continue to keep tabs on this as we progress through the next 7 days.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer