KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Long-range forecast not promising for rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dry conditions have begun to pop up in portions of Kansas again. Our latest Drought Monitor details where this is happening right now.

Heavy rainfall over the last week has not been uniform.

While out last week on the KSN Summer Road Trip, I heard from many of you requesting rain. High pressure to the west of us will slowly nudge in our direction, effectively shutting off the faucet for rain.

The probability of precipitation for the next 8 to 14 days does not seem promising for the Central High Plains with below average conditions.

At the same time, with that high pressure moving our way, we will dry out further and heat up more! Temperatures will trend above average.

Storms will flirt with the northwest by Wednesday evening. However, it looks like the arc of moisture will stay to the north and west of us this week.

Next week, this pattern will slowly breakdown to the north and west. However, Wichita may not see a drop of rain until the first week of August!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman