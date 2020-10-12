KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Long term temperature outlook

The overnight cold front put an end to a warm streak that provided record breaking temperatures last week. This cold front was followed by a trough of cooler air and allow temperatures to dip to the 70s this afternoon.

The high pressure system out west, however, will push this trough to the north and return temperatures to the 80s tomorrow.

The temperature outlook is a good summary of the temperatures that extend past the 7 day forecast. The outlook shows how the forecasted temperatures compare to the average temperatures. The 6-10 day outlook is trending cooler than average.

The 8-16 day outlook shows a similar trend with temperatures slightly cooler, especially the farther north and east that you live.