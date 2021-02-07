KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Looking back at January 2021

The book has closed on January, and it brought us quite the variety of weather thanks to an active weather pattern that has been in place most of the winter season. We kicked off the first day of the new year with a record setting snowfall event of 6.5″ in Wichita followed by a complete change of seasons it seemed as we approached mid-January. Many locations across the state reached the warmest temperature seen all month long in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

That mild weather was quick to exit the region by the second half of the month as several more systems brought back a cold and soggy, or in some cases snowy, weather pattern. The switch between the mild weather and the bigger cool down brought gusty conditions back to the state. Goodland gusted to 72 mph on the 13th and several other locations in the days that followed gusted to near 60 mph.

These gusty winds ushered in the cool down that would take us into the second half of the month. The morning of the 27th and 28th brought us the coldest mornings of the month with Goodland starting the day below zero, and several other spots breaking into the single digits and teens those mornings.

Rainfall records were set in many locations the final days of January. It was also notable that Kansas saw its first tornado warnings issued on the last day of the month just to the southeast of our viewing area. You can read more about the severe weather already seen and how the outlook may look for the upcoming severe season put together by Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman here.

Overall, the warmer days outweighed the colder ones and each of our four zones saw the month end with temperatures well above the seasonal average in the Sunflower State.