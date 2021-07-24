KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Losing daylight in July

When we think of summer, we think of the late sunsets and extra time outdoors as the warm evenings settle into the region. The longest amount of daylight each year occurs on the summer solstice which happened on June 20, 2021, at 10:31 p.m. CDT. Sunrise that day was at 6:07 a.m. and sunset occurred at 8:54 p.m. in Wichita, leaving us with 14 hours, 46 minutes, and 23 seconds of sunshine to soak up.

Since then we have started to lose daylight a little more each day. It is not typically noticeable from day to day, but when viewed from a monthly perspective through July, we will go from losing almost 30 seconds of sunlight per day at the beginning of the month to nearly two minutes by the time the last day rolls around. This will account for nearly 38 minutes of sunlight lost from July 1st through the end of the month.

This has to do with the sun angle in the atmosphere as the Earth starts to tilt back closer to the sun and the Equator begins to level out as we approach the beginning of the fall season. Earth in its orbit was at its farthest point from the sun on July 5th at 5:27 p.m., also known as aphelion. The shortest day of daylight will occur on December 21, 2021.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige