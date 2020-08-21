KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Losing light and cooling down

Believe it or not but fall is only a little over 4 weeks away and we’ve been gradually seeing changes as we get closer to switching seasons.

One of those changes is the amount of daylight we’ve lost since summer started, which was on June 20th. It was also the longest (daylight) day of the year with 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight. As of today we’ve got a total of 13 hours and 22 minutes of daylight. That means since the start of summer we’ve lost 1 hour and 23 minutes of daylight. By the start of fall (September 22nd) we’ll have a total of 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight with another hour and 14 minutes lost. That’s a little over 2.5 hours of daylight lost between the start of summer and the start of fall!



Another change is our average high temperatures dropping since the start of summer. The numbers below are not based on climatological data but real-time data from this year. Check out how average highs across the area have dropped between 3 and 6 degrees between June and August (so far).



So are you ready for cooler temperatures and earlier sunsets?