KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: March rainfall records and a look at April

March is the first month of the year with a significant amount of rainfall. This year, however, was even rainier than normal. Not only was everyone above average for the month, but everyone also received more rain this year than last year! Last year’s March rainfall totals were below average. This year, some cities like Goodland, even broke rainfall records.

As we head into our warmer months, the rainfall will typically increase. We usually top out with the most rainfall around June or July.

For April, so far we have not had any significant amount of moisture. Showers Tuesday morning helped with that and storms by evening added a little more to the mix.

After this system moves out it may not be until about mid-April for the next significant rainfall.

–Meteorologist Taylor Cox