KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Mystical Full Harvest Moon, First of Two in October

Did you see the full moon this evening? It was spectacular and a sight you do not want to miss early this month. It is called the Harvest Moon – or the full moon that is closest to the autumn equinox. It was named long ago before tractor lights. Farmers would use the light of the moon to harvest their crops after sunset.

Facebook friend Zack Wilson says, “It was very spectacular from the combine cab while harvesting soybeans.”

This is the first of two full moons in the month of October. You will see it in all of its glory shortly after sunset. As it comes over the horizon, it will have an orange glow. This is an optical effect. You are looking through a greater thickness of atmosphere which is giving off that different color.

The full moon that we are witnessing right now also has a special visitor not too far away from it in the nighttime sky. Look closely at the planet that is next to it. The orange glow of that planet is Mars!

This year we have 13 full moons and two are happening in October. The next one occurs around Halloween. Since it will be the second full moon of the month, it will be called a Blue Moon. It will not look blue, but that is the name given to the rarity of a second full moon within the same month.

Here are a few more pictures that came into the Storm Track 3 Weather Center this evening…

Remember you can share your weather photos with us at ksn.com. Just click on the Connect 3 tab!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman