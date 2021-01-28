KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Naming our full moons throughout the year

While watching our weathercasts, you may hear us throw out a different name for the full moon of the month. With it being January, tonight’s full moon is called the “Wolf Moon.” I received a stellar shot of it rising near Salina from KSN Storm Track 3 viewer Kay Hensley.

Naming full moons have been going on for generations and coincide with what is going on at the time. Take, for example, this month’s Wolf Moon. This was named for the howling wolves heard around this time of year. Next month will be known as the Snow Moon because February is often associated with some of the heaviest snowfall in parts of the country. March gets the Worm Moon for when earthworms begin to emerge as soil temperatures begin to warm. The Pink Moon comes from the wild ground phlox that appears. May is given the Flower Moon because we see more flowers.

The Strawberry Moon in June is for the strawberry harvest. July is the Buck Moon or when the Buck’s antlers are fully grown. Anybody up for fishing? The Sturgeon Moon in August when the fish is readily available. I have heard two popular full moon names for September. One the Corn Moon and the other the Harvest Moon. Living in Kansas we know that corn harvest season gets underway around this time. Way back when, the moonlight helped to light farmer’s fields longer (before tractor lights) into the night so they could get more harvested. The Hunter’s Moon in October is a time to gather food for the upcoming winter.

The Beaver Moon in November is when beavers have their dams built and retreat for winter. And finally, in December it is known as the Cold Moon as nights get longer and temperatures get colder.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman