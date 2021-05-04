KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Out of this world weather

Tuesday is May the Fourth and in honor of National Star Wars Day, take a look at the weather on other planets.

The sun, of course, is not a planet, but rather a giant gassy star. As the largest star in the solar system, the temperature is 10,000 degrees at the surface. The sun provides heat for surrounding planets.

Mercury is the closest planet to the sun. It warms to 800 degrees during the day, but due to the lack of atmosphere, nothing holds the heat in place through the overnight. So the portion of the planet that does not face the sun will drop to -290 degrees. Talk about weather whiplash!

Despite Venus being farther from the sun than Mercury, it is warmer due to the thick atmosphere that traps in the heat. Temperatures have minimal fluctuations overnight thanks to this insulation. Venus is also windy at 224 MPH at times!

Of course, the third from the sun is planet Earth. Tuesday in Kansas we reached the upper 60s with a northerly wind. Expect showers through the overnight.

Similar to Earth, the surface temperature on Mars is 70 degrees. Do not call it comfortable, however. Due to the thin atmosphere, it could be in the 70s at your feet, but near freezing at your head. It would be difficult to know what to wear on Mars.

Jupiter is the largest planet. It is known for its wild weather and massive storm systems. The surface temperature is hotter than the sun at 43,000 degrees. The patterns that can be seen on the surface of Jupiter are due to weather systems.

While Jupiter is boiling, Saturn is freezing. Actually, 285 degrees below freezing! It is cloudy. The clouds create stripes around the planet.

The last two planets are cold and windy. Uranus is -353 degrees with hurricane force winds.

The wind on Uranus is nothing compared to the wind on Neptune. This planet is even colder and windier. Gusts get up to 1200 MPH!

-Meteorologist Taylor Cox