KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Parts of Kansas experience above-average summer

As we head through the early days of fall, we take a look back on some summertime statistics. Meteorologists classify summer as the three historically hottest months of the year: June, July and August. The summer of 2021 brought some incredibly hot temperatures to many parts of the United States, leading to the hottest summer on record. This specific statistic averages daily afternoon high and low temperatures. Records have been kept since 1895 making this the 127th year.

As we break the map down, we draw our attention to states out west. Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah and Idaho had their hottest summer on record. Intense temperatures in this region were the main contributing factor to having the hottest summer in the country’s history. States like Washington, Arizona and Montana had the second hottest summer ever. Seattle recorded its hottest day ever on June 28 at 108º. Rocky Mountain states, the Upper Midwest and the Northeast recorded a top 5 summer of heat as well. As far as the state of Kansas, it was a slightly above average summer.

When you break Kansas down into regions, those across northern and western Kansas were the main reason for a slightly above average summer. Southcentral and southeastern Kansas recorded a near-average summer.

June, July and August average temperatures came in at the exact historical average for the Wichita area. Salina, Goodland and Dodge City all saw above-average summers.

Extreme temperatures can also be an indication of how hot or cold a season can be. During an average summer, Wichita sees twelve 100º days, but this summer it came in shy with only 10. Dodge City and Goodland both soared above their average 100º days this summer. Dodge City saw 17 triple-digit days with Goodland seeing 11. Salina generally sees sixteen 100º days which is what we experienced this summer.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears