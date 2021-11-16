KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Peak of Leonid Meteor Shower, partial lunar eclipse this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We are approaching the peak of the Leonid Meteor Shower. This is set to occur during the early morning of November 17. The Leonids are typically bright and may showcase multiple fireballs! At peak, you can expect to see anywhere from 10 to 15 meteors per hour. You will want to find a spot outside of the bright town lights and away from the moonlight. The moon should set just before sunrise on the 17th.

Leftover comet particles and broken pieces of asteroids enable this to happen. Comet Tempel-Tuttle comes around the sun every 33 years, helping to produce fresh material for use.

As our next cold front approaches Tuesday into Wednesday, a significant amount of cloud cover will be produced. Clouds may be more prevalent farther east. It should be clearer to the west. Prepare for cold temperatures as overnight lows dip into the 20s and 30s.

In addition to the Leonids, we have a partial lunar eclipse to look forward to this week. The next time there will be a partial lunar eclipse of this length will not be until February 2669!

North America, Alaska, eastern Australia, New Zealand and Japan will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse. The moon will be in earth’s shadow, but not line up perfectly from earth to the moon and the sun. This happens early on November 19. This starts at 1:19 a.m. CT and ends at 4:47 a.m. CT. Cloud cover should only cover 40-50% of the sky, at most, during this event.

