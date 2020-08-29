KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Pendulum swings to below average temperatures for August’s end

Temperatures have sizzled all week. Now, it is time for a change. While this will come with showers and storms at times, it will also come with a welcomed cool down.

Today was the hottest day of the week for the majority of Kansas as temperatures touched the upper 90s with a few triple digits. We have a parade of cold fronts that will work through the area later tonight and the coming days which will effectively drop our daytime highs and our overnight lows.

Rain and clouds will also impact our temperatures Saturday. It will be a shift of 15 to as much as 25 degrees cooler over the next 24 hours! A stronger cold front Sunday night will drop us further going into early next week.

This is timed well as we end August and begin September. September 1st is known to meteorologists as the first day of Meteorological Fall. Next week, overnight lows will dip into the 50s for many communities and I would not be shocked if lows also transition to the upper 40s in a few cases!

The next one to two weeks will offer below average temperatures from the Upper Midwest through our region and even going as far south as Dallas and Atlanta! Get ready because fall is itching to take over and tell summer to take a hike.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman