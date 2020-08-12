KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Perseid Meteor Shower Peaking

The Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking. While the meteor shower began in July, it will continue through August 24. The best nights to witness this stellar event are August 12 and 13. You will want to have the moon to your back as these meteors will be bright. You will either need to get up really early or go to bed late as the key hours are from midnight to sunrise.

Our weather pattern has been keeping us on our toes with evening and overnight storms. These overnight complexes could keep us from witnessing one of the most popular meteor showers of the year! But, it all depends on where you live.

Areas farther south and east should be able to escape the rain and the clouds to see the Perseids tonight.

We will have another complex of heavy rain and thunder that will make its way into Kansas from Nebraska Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Those of you living to the southwest may be able to avoid the thickest cloud cover. However, northern and eastern Kansas will be in the direct line-up, obscuring your view.

While we will fall away from the peak of the Perseids after August 13, you will still have a couple weeks to enjoy a meteor or two. Thursday and Friday nights look clearer before more storms develop during the overnights this weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman