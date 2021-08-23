KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Pet protection in this dangerous heat

We have 3 little pups that love to go on walks in our house.

It is tough in the middle of summer when the dew point is high and the early morning temperature is too warm to get them all a good dose of exercise. The heat this week will be dangerously hot for not only you and me, but our pets, too!

Exercise should be kept to early in the morning or late in the evening as we are not taking our furbabies out during our peak heating hours. Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs to take heat away from the body. Too high humidity and a pup unable to cool his or her body, the core temperature will skyrocket to deadly levels! A pup’s body temperature should never exceed 104°. Did you know that some pups are more susceptible to skin cancers if they have white-colored ears? Also, short-nosed pups like pugs and boxers will have a much harder time trying to breathe in the heat and humidity. Asphalt can also burn our pups’ feet so it is recommended to walk on the grass instead. Do not forget to carry water with you as well!

Never leave your animals in a parked car as the temperature can quickly rise even with the windows open. Check out how hot it can get in a car in a matter of minutes!

Pups who spend their time outdoors need to have plenty of shade and cool drinking water. Tarps can help with shade. A dog house, however, can make it worse for a pup!

Heatstroke is a real, life-threatening illness that can strike our pets. Pups who are panting heavily, salivating profusely, vomiting with deep red or purple tongues are showing signs of heatstroke. Seizures and unconsciousness can occur. If you suspect your pup is experiencing this, move your pet to the shade or air conditioning. Apply ice packs and cold towels to the head, neck or chest. Please take your pet to the vet immediately!

Some of the more comfortable temperatures to take our pets out and about are between 68° and 86°. Anything more and you run the risk of many heat-related issues. We will be looking forward to the crisp days of fall when our pups can roam freely without any heat concerns.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman