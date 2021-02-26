KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Pollen problems quickly approaching

Even though we have recently dealt with extreme cold and snow, allergy season is right around the corner. That means we are not too far away from itchy throats, watery eyes, and runny noses. However, there are still other allergens that can cause these issues year round like pet dander and dust mites.

As we gradually transition to warmer days we will see an increase in pollen production. Levels will be higher when the warmth is combined with windy and sunny conditions.

Tree pollen levels will start to go up as early as March or early spring. As lawns start to green up and more people are mowing, grass pollen will follow by May. Pollen from weeds is prevalent in the summer. Ragweed hits hard late summer to fall. We will not hit the reset button again until we start to get our first frosts later this year.

If you are an allergy sufferer and your eyes are already starting to water looking at what is ahead. Pollen levels typically go down on cloudy, wet, cool days.

–Meteorologist Ronelle Williams