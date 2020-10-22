KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Potential for blowing dust and hazardous driving conditions

Winds through Friday will be gusty and could top out at 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible. With winds this strong it’s best to keep both hands on the wheel at all times if you have to be out on the roads. Try to avoid large vehicles if you can too.

As a cold front plows through Kansas, gusty winds in Western Kansas will create the potential for another hazard. Blowing dust and dirt. Since it’s been much drier in Western Kansas over an extended period of time, these strong winds blowing over a dry ground could kick up enough dust and dirt to reduce visibility for drivers. This is something that happened recently that brought numerous reports and pictures into our newsroom.

Because some of the strongest winds in Western Kansas are expected Thursday night, visibility will already be limited since there won’t be any sunlight. Drivers will need to use extra caution on Western Kansas roads Thursday night into Friday. If you’re driving and encounter blowing dust and dirt, pull over and keep your seat belt buckled.

Winds will still be strong into Friday morning but they should gradually weaken through the day. We’ve got more gusty days ahead over the weekend and into next week. But Western Kansas should be able to tap into some moisture that will help with the dry conditions.