KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Ready for spring? Our warming trend just as Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off

It was not that long ago when we were stuck under a dome of arctic air. That is now a distant memory as temperatures warm up. For the next two weeks, temperatures will trend above average for this time of year.

The jetstream is digging to the southwest as our next storm system aligns to march in this direction. The path is actually going to take it just to our south, so folks in Oklahoma and Texas along with the Deep South will partake in moisture early this week.

We will have a better shot for showers later this week. Temperatures will be warm enough to support all rain. The chance for severe weather is low.

When you see temperatures like these, it puts you in a spring state of mind. Tonight on KSN News 3 at 10 PM, we will dive into the data and analyze the trends as to what our approaching spring severe weather season could look like. We have been under the influence of La Nina this winter. While it has reached its peak, we will still have the effects lingering that will greatly influence the number of tornadoes and hail storms across the nation.

As we begin Severe Weather Awareness Week, it is a good time to brush up on your severe weather safety plan. I always suggest sitting down with your family over lunch or dinner to talk this through. Remember, when a watch is issued it means that conditions are favorable for severe weather. A warning means you need to take action now!

Join us for the first in our series of special reports to prepare you and your family for when severe weather strikes tonight on KSN News 3 at 10.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman