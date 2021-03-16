KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Recent cold snap will not delay pest problems

Record breaking cold back in February may have you thinking that bugs and pests will be slower to emerge from dormancy as it gets warmer. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Insects have called earth home for a long time, so a couple of weeks of extreme cold will not have much of an impact on them coming out of hiding.

Insects have adapted and evolved to their climate over a span of millions of years. Therefore, whatever is happening outside has little effect. Their body temperature fluctuates which is also how they are able to survive.

Of course, this does not mean we will see them out when it is -15° outside. They go dormant or become inactive during the cold season. This is also what helps them survive despite extreme conditions outside.

Insects burrow into plants, trees, soil, and our homes. Deep into the winter, the top layer of the soil freezes but insects burrow farther down where temperatures are actually closer to freezing. When we start to get snow, the snowpack on top of the soil can act as an insulator and actually trap warmth below.

For those of you who are not ready for pesky bugs to emerge, think about it this way – if the extreme cold last month slowed things down, that means the insects that are beneficial to us would also be slow to emerge.

— Meteorologist Ronelle Williams