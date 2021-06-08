KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Reflecting on May’s rain and its drought assistance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday. It was a welcomed sight to see how the rain over the month of May helped the drought conditions in parts of Kansas. From Greenwood to Elk counties, there’s a small area that need the most moisture right now within the KSN viewing area.

Western Kansas had not been able to overcome the drought that started to take root a couple of years ago, that is until persistent spring rains came to help. In May, Goodland picked up 3.52″ of rain which is 0.71″ above average. Also, Dodge City saw a whopping 5.02″ which is 2.03″ above the norm!

Salina was also hit hard during the May 8-9th timeframe allowing the month to come in at 6.62″, 1.58″ above average.

As for Wichita, we could have used more. We were 1.19″ below average! It goes to show how important the weather pattern is and the storm track because not everybody benefited from this active stretch.

June is off to a drier start. Wichita, Dodge City, Goodland and Salina are all trending below average.

We are always at the mercy of our weather pattern and can make great gains if conditions are right. This week, rain does not look as promising. With warming temperatures and a lack of moisture, we may be heading back into dry territory soon with the next Drought Monitor update later this week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman