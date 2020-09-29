KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: September temperature trends and average explainer

As September comes to a close, here is a look back onto this month’s temperature trends for Wichita. The transition from summer into fall brought a slow cool down. In true Kansas fashion, the cool down has not been consistent. Temperatures have been a roller coaster, we started out with a warm stretch in the 90s. Then a strong cold front knocked high temperatures down to the 50s. A steady period of average conditions stretched through the middle to late section of the month then we saw our last warm blast of air just a few days ago. The average temperature drops 2 degrees about every 4 to 5 days. This has resulted in average temperatures dropping from 88 to 76 during September.

A meteorologist can calculate the average, or normal, temperature in a variety of ways. To stay consistent the Storm Track 3 weather team uses the numbers issued by the national weather service from the Climatological Report. This report is issued on a daily basis. The daily temperature average is calculated over a 30 year normal every ten years. This means that the data used is from 1980 to 2010 and updated every 10 years. So, we have used the same “normal” temperatures for the last 10 years and they will update next year.