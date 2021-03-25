KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Severe storm outlooks and what they mean

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During times of severe weather, you will hear the Storm Track 3 team talk about convective outlooks, or where severe storms are most likely to form.

There are several categories that include Marginal, Slight, Enhanced, Moderate and High-Risk outlooks. What do all of these mean?

A Marginal Risk calls for isolated severe thunderstorms that are not expected to maintain severe status long nor be widespread. Some of these thunderstorms struggle to reach minimal severe criteria of damaging 58 MPH winds and/or quarter-size hail.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible under a Slight Risk. These will be short-lived and more than likely not too widespread. Reaching the severe mark will be isolated in most cases.

Under an Enhanced Risk, numerous severe storms are possible. These will be more persistent and widespread. However, a few could be rather intense.

The next level is a Moderate Risk where widespread severe storms are possible. These storms could maintain their intensity.

High-Risk days are few and far between and not many are issued during the course of a year. Last week we had one outlined for portions of Mississippi and Alabama where several long-track tornadoes were reported. Storms that develop in this type of environment can be rather intense like they were last week in the deep south. On Thursday night, the same folks are under another High-Risk outlook with numerous tornado watches, warnings, and confirmed reports of tornadoes coming out of that area.

Trust that the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team will be here for you and breakdown our chances for severe thunderstorms days in advance. Be weather aware by knowing what these outlooks and how you should plan your day. We have a Marginal Risk up north posted for Friday!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman