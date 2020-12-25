KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Snow comparison so far this season, drought update

Winter officially began this week, according to the calendar. However, we have battled bursts of winter weather for the last several months. Some parts of the state are doing better in the snow department than others, like here in Minneola. This was a picture of the mounting snow earlier this month in the Clark County town.

Wichita has picked up 4.5″ of snow leading up to Christmas. Up to this point we typically average 4.6″, so we are only 0.1″ below the norm. Last year leading up to Christmas, we had 2.1″ in the books.

Dodge City has seen 9.8″ of snow this season to this point. They are above average, which is 5.3″. Last year at this time, they were only sitting at 2.2″.

Goodland has seen more and is trending above average at this time. So far, 15.3″ of snow has fallen with their average at 11.3″. This is also higher than what we had up to now last year when snowfall amounts sat at 11.4″.

A few of our counties near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line have faired better this season due to repeated snow storms. This is evident in our latest drought update. Once you go north outside of Meade, Clark, Comanche, Barber, Ford, Kiowa, Pratt and Kingman counties, you run into much drier conditions. The snow so far this season is definitely helping to keep the drought under control farther south and the farmers are in a better position with wheat heading into the heart of our winter season.

A storm system next week looks like it will have a healthy amount of moisture to work with as it arrives late Monday through next Wednesday. The track, timing and temperature all play roles because it will determine who gets the rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. While it won’t eliminate our drought for more than 2/3 of the state, it will help.

Be sure to check in frequently with the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team as this winter storm approaches before the year ends!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman