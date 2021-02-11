KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Snow explained as temperatures drop further this weekend

We have two noteworthy storms coming our way that will bring in more snow this weekend. One is more promising than the other. I know there has been a lot of talk about the latter system and the large snowfall potential on social media.

The first comes in Friday and sticks around through Saturday. I am not that impressed with this one and models have continued to trend downward with snowfall potential as the days have ticked by.

Amounts do not look that high with a general dusting to an inch for Kansas with more to the north. There may be a few areas north of I-70 in the 1″ to 2″ range as you approach the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

A stronger wave that is much more promising for a healthier accumulation of snow comes in Sunday into Monday.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for Harper and Kay counties in Oklahoma as this second storm system comes into view Saturday night. I suspect additional Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories will be added for Kansas over the next 24 to 36 hours.

This storm will come into better focus after the first wave departs this weekend. Know that this will be a long-duration snow event that will add to our snowfall totals.

Right now, it looks like southern Kansas and areas to the west will see the higher snowfall totals with less to the north/northeast.

Travel will be affected due to blowing and drifting snow and icy roads. Wind chills this weekend will be dangerously cold ranging from -15° to -30°.

We are still a couple of days before this gets closer to us and a lot can change. Please make sure you visit us often on-air and online for the latest weather information on this developing storm.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman