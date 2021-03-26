KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Something to look forward to when the night sky clears

Even though conditions have been cloudy and damp at times this week, we not only look forward to seeing the sun again but also the stars and planets in our nighttime sky.

Multiple planets will be visible over the next month. In the early morning just before sunrise, we will be able to see Jupiter and Saturn. You will want to look in the eastern sky to see Jupiter. More to the east-southeast for Saturn which will look like a yellowish-whitish star.

Catch Mars and Uranus during the evening. Mars is best viewed in the hours just after sunset in the western sky. Uranus is a bit more difficult but you can still see it with the naked eye. But you can view it if you have good eye sight and a clear, dark sky. If you do not have either of those, you will need a pair of good binoculars or a telescope. The best hours are also after sunset to the west. Visibility will improve as it gets darker.

The planets that are not good to view right now are Mercury, Venus, and Neptune. It is due to where they are in the sky that are not favorable views. Mercury is too close to the horizon and dips below that point right at sunset. The window to view it is extremely limited and difficult. Neptune is only visible with good binoculars or a telescope a few hours before sunrise. Another small window is in the middle of the night which is not favorable for the average planet gazer. Venus is out of view until late spring but will be easier to spot through the rest of the year at dusk in the western sky.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams