KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Thanksgiving climatology in Kansas

While there was some record breaking rainfall in Salina after our most recent wet and wintry storm system, there could’ve potentially been more cities in the record books should the system have moved through a couple of days later on Thanksgiving. Rainfall records on Thanksgiving around the area are between .30″ and .80″, this is a similar range that fell in multiple spots Tuesday with some totals even exceeding 1″. Snowfall records for Thanksgiving are also totals that we saw in Central Kansas, ranging from 1″ to 5.5″. While the exact cities listed didn’t see much wintry weather this still goes to show the potential that this could’ve been a record breaking wintry system too.

Looking at some of the coldest temperatures in the area on Thanksgiving is enough to send a shiver down your spine. Even though the coldest years are spaced out by as much as three decades, it’s safe to say that most festivities were kept inside with temperatures in the single digits and even below zero. Average high temperatures in the 50s are expected this year. In years past Wichita, Dodge City, and Salina have all warmed up into the 70s. Goodland experienced a toasty Thanksgiving way back in 1910 when the high soared to 82!