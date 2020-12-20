KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

An alignment of Saturn and Jupiter will be the brightest on Monday, December 21st. The planets will appear in our night sky to be very close to each other. Saturn and Jupiter has not appeared this close in over 400 years. But 400 years ago, the event occurred during the daytime. The last time it occurred at night was nearly 800 years ago. Some are calling this alignment the “Christmas Star” since it is happening on Monday, just a few days before Christmas, but the official name is the “Great Alignment.”

The best time to see it is right after sunset in the southwest. We can expect mostly clear skies on Sunday night through Tuesday night. It will be the brightest on Monday when the planets appear closest together.

And we have actually been able to see the planets over the past week as they inch to appear closer. Here is a picture captured at Asbury park in Newton. If you get a picture of event head over to KSN.com/connect3now and share it with us. Don’t forget to include your location.