KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The brilliance behind Kansas sunrises and sunsets

Kansas boasts some beautiful sunrise and sunset views at all times in the year. So how does the sky change to the brilliant red, orange and pink sky that we enjoy just as the sun comes up to the brilliant blue color that settles in during the heart of the day before a costume change once again in the evening?



It all has to do with the sunlight and how it passes through our Earth’s atmosphere. Much like a prism, when sunlight enters the Earth’s atmosphere it scatters. In a prism, as sunlight passes through it, a rainbow appears on the other side displaying the various colors of the visible light spectrum. Different colors exhibit different wavelengths.

Tiny molecules that make up the gas composition in our Earth’s atmosphere will act in a similar capacity to the prism, only this time, you will not see the full rainbow of colors all at once as that sunlight reaches our eyes. Instead, some colors will be scattered, like violet, and will not be visible to our human eyes.

Indigo can be seen at the upper levels of the atmosphere where planes fly.

That then brings us to the next color in the shorter visible wavelength which is blue. This color is most commonly seen during the majority of the daylight hours without clouds in place to obstruct the view.

We do not start to see the yellows, oranges, and reds mix in until the sun is lower on the horizon. As the Earth’s surface curves with distance and the sun starts to set, light has to take a longer time to reach our eyes passing through a larger portion of the atmosphere. This requires the use of the longer visible wavelength spectrum. Shorter wavelength colors will be scattered out as light passes through and leaves us with the warm colors we are accustomed to seeing around sunrise and sunset.

Clouds only add to the brilliance of our views and to the scattering effects that occur. The position of the cloud and how dense the water droplets are in the cloud will impact the contrasting views of the sky and the clouds as the sun rises and sets.

–Meteorologist Erika Paige