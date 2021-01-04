KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The coldest stretch of days on record

December 18th through December 25th, 1983 holds the record as the coldest stretch of days in Kansas. In fact, to this day, that eight day time period still has long standing records at many climatological sites across the state as frigid temperatures shattered overnight low and coldest daytime high records. Here are some of the coldest records that still stand from that time at various locations across Kansas:

Wichita December 19, 1983: Record Low: -8°F Coldest Daytime High: 1°F December 24, 1983: Record Low: -10°F Coldest Daytime High: -2°F

Salina December 19, 1983: Record Low: -10°F Coldest Daytime High: 1°F December 20, 1983: Record Low: -10°F Coldest Daytime High: 0°F

Dodge City December 19, 1983: Record Low: -10°F Daytime High: 1°F

Goodland December 21, 1983: Record Low: -17°F



Can you imagine stepping outside to not only a temperature below 0°F but then having to battle a wind chill of -33°F? That’s what folks in Dodge City woke up to on Christmas Eve morning as that airmass settled in. These extreme cold snaps occur when just the right ingredients come together in the atmosphere during the winter months. A chunk of arctic air breaks loose from the North Pole region and dives south into the United States leading to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

To add to it, high pressure started to build in to help keep that frigid air locked in place. The high pressure system that set up at that time was the strongest ever recorded in Kansas history! That means this system would be tough to break down leading to this eight day event.

These events do not happen all the time during the winter, but when they occur, they are notable. Many remember the frigid temperatures that settled in across the country in 2016, and it was a part of a similar setup.

What is interesting to note, 1983 was a La Nina winter, meaning that on average, temperatures in Kansas tend to sit above the climatological average during the season. Similarly, winter 2020-2021 is also under a La Nina pattern. Does that mean we will experience a similar cold snap this winter? No, not necessarily. The right ingredients would have to come together to see temperatures get that cold for such a prolonged period of time. However, it does go to show that just because the seasonal pattern favors a warmer than average season, it does not mean a cold blast of arctic air won’t try to dip in and lead to some chilly days.