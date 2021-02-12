KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The difference between fluffy and slushy snow

What goes into building the perfect snowman or making shoveling snow easy? I’m not talking about effort, but the weather. This is what determines the composition of snow and whether you’ll have more or less work and play. It’s all about moisture content, or the snow to liquid ratio. The average ratio is 10 to 1. This means for 10″ of snow you’ll get 1″ of liquid once it’s melted. If the ratio is higher (i.e. 20 to 1) then that means there’s less moisture and the snow will be lighter. If the ratio is smaller (i.e. 5 to 1) then there’s more moisture and snow will be heavier.

When all of the layers of the atmosphere are well below freezing this is what helps a light, powdery, fluffy snow reach the surface. Colder air (like what we’re experiencing now) is usually associated with drier air. This kind of snow is much easier to shovel but since there’s less moisture to hold it together. It is also too light to make a snowman or snowballs.

This kind of snow usually sticks around at the surface longer, too. Since temps are well below freezing, the snow doesn’t melt much and then we get that dry, crunchy snow on our sidewalks and side streets. Lastly, the individual snowflakes are picturesque and easily recognized when zoomed in. Sometimes you can see the detail with the naked eye!

When we get a heavy, wet snow there’s some melting on the way down and temps at the surface are closer to the freezing mark. This kind of snow is great to compact for snowballs and making a snowman but much heavier to shovel. You’ll likely need to take more breaks while shoveling if we get enough of it.

You’ll know this kind of snow when you see it because the flakes are much bigger and fatter. The ground is more slushy too once the snow reaches the surface. Now the next time it snows, you can get a good idea of what the temperature profile of our atmosphere is and how much moisture there is just by looking at the flakes.

–Meteorologist Ronelle Williams