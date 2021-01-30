KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The driest time of the year

The winter months tend to do a number on us in terms of needing to increase our intake of moisture because the air is dry. So why does this only cause issues really during the winter months rather than at other times during the year? It all has to do with dew points.

Dew points are how we measure how much moisture the air can hold. The colder an airmass is, the less moisture it can hold. The winter season features the coldest air of the year, and when we get arctic cold snaps, we are ushering in air from the arctic region in Canada. The air therefore holds very little in the way of moisture.

On average in Wichita, during the middle of January, the average dew point temperature drops into the teens. This is the lowest average value we see all winter long. It coincides with typically the coldest air of the season, which on average occurs during the middle of January.

As we step closer to the spring months, the average temperature starts to increase and so will the moisture content in the air. Now that we are at the end of January, we are statistically past the peak of the driest part of the year. However, with cold blasts of air still possible, remember to keep these things in mind to stay more comfortable throughout the winter months.

We do not typically spend a lot of time outdoors during this time of the year due to the cooler temperatures the winter season features, and as a result, we find ourselves spending more time inside in the heat. But here is the catch, the air outside and the moisture content of that air is what you are bringing into your home. When you add a higher temperature from the heater inside your home, but no additional moisture, you are drying out the air even more. This means it is time to increase your water intake to keep your body hydrated, add on the extra lotion and lip balm, as well as think about adding in a humidifier to increase the comfort level of your home.