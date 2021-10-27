KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The Turon Tornado – another QLCS-type

Much of Kansas was under a Tornado Watch the night of Tuesday, Oct. 26. This was the second Tuesday in a row for late October where tornadoes were reported. One did develop out of this event last night and took aim at Turon.

Turon is a small town in southwest Reno County, situated on Highway 61 between Hutchinson and Pratt. Shortly after 10 PM, a line of storms approached from the southwest out of Oklahoma. Radar and velocity structures pointed to a damaging wind threat moving into southwest Reno County and a small sliver of northern Kingman County. A Severe T-Storm Warning was issued for damaging winds, but never a Tornado Warning.

If you look closely at the radar, reflectivity shows this brief tornado structure better than velocity. There is just this slightest curve where the tornado was located.

Velocity allows us to look at the dangerous twisting of the winds aloft. You look for red and greens to touch. You will notice on reflectivity a small notch around the time the tornado hit Turon around 10:10 PM. This is what caused the damage in town and only lasted for about 5 minutes.

The Turon Tornado was surveyed by the Wichita National Weather Service today. It was rated an EF-0 with winds to 80 MPH. A “brief, tree-top skimming tornado” is how the NWS describes it, creating “mainly treetop damage.” Some roof panels were also removed near the initial touchdown according to their storm survey.

In last week’s KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra, I explained the different varieties of tornadoes, one being your classic supercell. The other, a “QLCS” type tornado, derived from a quasi-linear convective system. This tornado spun up quickly on the leading edge of this line of storms and was known as a “QLCS.” This type of tornado’s structure matches the 8 other tornado reports we received in western Kansas last week.

This is why whenever a Tornado Watch is in effect, we need to watch all storms closely as tornadoes of this type can form quickly with relatively little warning.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman