KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Triple digit heat ahead of yearly average, hottest still to come Thursday

Kansas can be known for its heat during the months of June, July, August and even most of September. For Wichita, we typically see around 10.2 days per year at 100-degrees or hotter.

Wichita, on average, sees its first 100-degree day by July 6. Our last 100-degree day is around August 18.

As for 90-degree days, we average 57.7 days out of the year at or above this threshold. Those taper by September 23 normally.

You may hear the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team talk about different degrees of heat intensity. We have advisories, watches and warnings that are issued specifically for the heat given different temperature and dewpoint thresholds. We have a Heat Advisory in effect Thursday for locations near and north of I-70 where the heat will combine with higher dewpoints.

Heat Advisory: Issued when maximum daytime heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 105-degrees.

Excessive Heat Warning: Issued when maximum daytime heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 110-degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when these conditions may be met 12 to 48 hours in the future.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman