KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Tuesday afternoon storm update, next winter storm quick on its heels

The axis for frozen precipitation in the form of sleet and freezing rain continues to lift to the north. Problem areas through this afternoon will well north of I-70 and shift even farther north through this evening. We will have all rain for the KSN viewing area into tonight. This will slowly track to the east. I do see an uptick in intensity near and southeast of the Turnpike that could reduce visibility due to heavy rainfall. A clap of thunder is also possible!

Any moisture leftover early Wednesday will transition back to a wintry mix and snow, briefly. Wednesday evening through early Thursday will offer up clearing skies. It will not last long. A system that is down near the border in southern Texas will ramp up and return moisture to central and eastern Kansas late Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures and the track will need to be monitored. I do not like where temperatures will align once the moisture works up from the south. By Thursday, late afternoon into the evening, we will start as rain but temperatures will be dangerously close to the freezing mark, if not below, as this moisture streams in our direction. Yes, I anticipate another freezing rain event Thursday evening which will include the Wichita Metro.

We will cool further Thursday night into Friday morning. The part of the storm notorious for producing heavier snowfall will line up over central and eastern Kansas. This could be a healthy snow event for locations near and east of I-135. We will need to monitor trends closely and how far west this system will go. Right now, it looks like our northwestern communities will miss out. However, from Dodge City and points east may pick up some of the wintry mix/snow, however the bulk of this storm will take place closer to a Wichita to Salina line.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman