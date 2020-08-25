KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Visible planets in Kansas

With the stagnant weather pattern we’ve been in, skies have been in fair shape. With the exception of some haze due to smoke from the Colorado fires. With starry skies expected the next couple of nights astronomy enthusiasts should take advantage of the fair conditions and see if they can spot some planets that are visible right now. Check out the list below.



It starts with Mercury which may be too difficult to see. It’s only visible around sunset and close to the sun. Venus should have good visibility during the hours just before sunrise, look to the ENE. Mars can be seen perfectly from late night to early morning until sunrise, look to the SE. Jupiter is another planet that should easily be seen after sunset, look to the SW. Perfect viewing of Saturn is expected after sunset and most of the night, look to the SW. Uranus is visible but will be somewhat difficult to see without binoculars. If you want to give it a try you’ll have to look to the SE between late night and early morning until sunrise. Neptune will be very challenging to see as it’s faint. If you’d like to try it’ll be in the in the opposite direction of the sun (south) most of the night. You may want to ditch the binoculars and use a telescope too.

For the rest of August and into at least the middle of September these planets will be viewable at the same times with the same visibility.