KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: What is hail fog and how does it form?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We are in the full swing of spring storms. May has brought a series of storm systems to the Sunflower State. One of the biggest hazards that storms usually bring is hail. Check out this picture of hail out of Oklahoma. This hail ranged from marble to golf ball size and there was a great deal of it. It almost looks like snow on the ground!

After storms pass and leave a trail of hail behind, the balls of ice begin to melt.

This melting process will release cooler air from the hail at the surface and the temperature around the hail will cool as well.

If the surface temperature can cool to the dew point temperature then the air will be saturated and little droplets of water will form fog. This is what we call hail fog.

– Meteorologist Taylor Cox