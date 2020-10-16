KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: What’s currently in our nighttime sky

There’s lots to see in our nighttime sky. Not just the moon and stars, but numerous visible planets as well. Right now the best planets to see, especially with the naked eye, are Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.

Venus can be found in the predawn sky, just before sunrise. Mars is up most of the night but the best viewing is during the early evening. Mars will also be at its brightest through the rest of October and won’t be as bright as it is now until September of 2035! Both Jupiter and Saturn come out right after sunset. Saturn follows Jupiter westward across the sky.

Some of the planets that will be more difficult to see include Mercury, Uranus, and Neptune. Mercury is only visible around sunset and is located too close to the sun for favorable viewing. Uranus is up most of the night but visibility is just average and you may need some binoculars, so this may not be worth trying to get this planet in view. Neptune is also up most of the night after sunset but binoculars will be required for viewing which makes it difficult to see.

Looking ahead one month from now into mid November there won’t be any major changes to the visibility of these planets.