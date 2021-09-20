KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: When fall allergy sufferers can expect relief

Even though fall is right around the corner, officially beginning Wednesday, September 22, pollen is still in full swing. There is only one particulate that has been giving us serious trouble. Ragweed is prominent this time of year and the highest levels are usually around mid-September.

If you are allergic to spring plants, you are likely to be allergic to ragweed. Kansas winds can carry ragweed hundreds of miles, which makes it hard to escape.

Ragweed can stick around into November, but as temperatures gradually cool over the coming weeks this will help bring levels down. Guaranteed relief from fall allergies is the first frost, this is effective in putting a stop to pollen production as plants start to go dormant for winter.

We still have a couple of weeks before parts of the area will be in range for the first frost. Northwest Kansas is more likely to see the first frost in the area with average dates between October 1 and October 10. Colder overnights and early mornings will gradually spread to the south and east. Most of us, on average, should see the first frost by the end of October.

In the meantime, the best way to survive fall allergies besides medication is the old-fashioned way. Keep windows and doors closed and stay inside as much as you can.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams