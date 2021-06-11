KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Where and when to see the parade of Starlink satellites

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At first glance, a parade of bright white lights in the sky may come as a surprise, but SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are being seen more often. The main reason we are able to see them is that the satellites reflect sunlight. However, the company has reduced the brightness of the satellites to not disturb astronomers.

Despite the reduced brightness, there have been some successful reports from people seeing the satellites. Even though a storm or two could be in the area the next few nights, skies will be partly cloudy and favorable for average viewing of the Starlink satellites. Not only keep the weather conditions in mind but know that times are not 100-percent accurate due to the orbit of the satellites changing frequently. Sometimes this happens without warning.

Thursday night (June 10, 2021) at 9:58 pm for five minutes, you can view the satellites by looking from the northwest to the southeast. The elevation from the horizon will start at 11-degrees. You will then move to 59-degrees and then end at 24-degrees. To help this make more sense, the horizon is at 0-degrees and looking straight up is 90-degrees.

If you miss this opportunity you will have a couple more chances. Early Saturday morning (June 12, 2021) at 5:15 am look to the northwest to the south for five minutes. You will start at an elevation of 10 degrees, or just above the horizon. Tilt your head up to 37-degrees and you will end at 10-degrees again while looking to the south.

Early Sunday morning (or late Saturday night) (June 13, 2021) at 4:05 am for five minutes the satellites will be visible. You will need to look from northwest to southeast. The elevation from the horizon is similar to Saturday nights. The only difference is you will tilt your head up higher to 52-degrees.

Take advantage of spotting the satellites if you can. Visibility will drop after Sunday morning. Also, if you are able to the SpaceX Starlink satellites, take a picture or record a video. Share it with us at by clicking here.

-Meteorologist Ronelle Williams