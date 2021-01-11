KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Where is the snow? Not Kansas, not now

We all know how important a storm’s track is no matter the time of year. Over the weekend, we were tracking a southern system that skimmed our region. It clipped the far southwest corner of Kansas, where temperatures today were impacted because of the snowy leftovers by a few degrees.

Our west/southwesterly winds won’t keep any snowpack around much longer. Any hints of snow will disappear as temperatures warm through the 50s and 60s through Wednesday.

What is interesting to note, while we started off with a record amount of snow for the start of 2021, we have virtually no snowpack across the state! Snow does not typically take up residency in this part of the country for too long.

That southern system over the last few days made its mark known in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. They have much more snow on the ground than we do!

Going forward, we are in a dry stretch. For the next 7 to 10 days, I do not see much moisture at all for us. And if you’re wondering, Wichita is doing well when it comes to snow, overall. Since fall, we have picked up 11″ of snow so far. During an average year, we see 14.9″ of snow. We still have February and March to get through which could push those totals higher.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman