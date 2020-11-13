KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Where’s the rain? A Kansas drought update

Rain has been in short supply this week. We are tracking our next storm system that will be capable of light rain showers, but not everybody will be able to partake.

This will bring a chance for showers primarily southeast of the Turnpike.

Amounts look light with the higher totals ranging from 0.10″ – 0.25″ through Saturday morning.

Models are hinting at a stronger cold front a week from this Saturday, November 21/22. Temps will take a nosedive and we might get some moisture in the form of rain and/or snow. Hopefully, this holds and comes to fruition because we are still in need of moisture.

Southern Kansas is in the best shape due to moisture from earlier this month. Western Kansas along the Kansas/Colorado is hurting the most.

As we approach Thanksgiving and beyond, our weather pattern looks to take a more active approach. We will continue to monitor trends in the KSN Storm Track 3 weather center.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman