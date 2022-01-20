KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Why our brushes with Arctic air have been brief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Once again, we are digging out our warmer winter clothes as we battle through another wave of Arctic air. This has not been our first brush with these colder temperatures this month. Each frigid wave across the region this winter has been brief. In the Wichita area, there have only been six days so far this month that have recorded daytime highs of 32° or below.

There have not been any strong signals of a polar vortex setup that can bring more prolonged periods of Arctic air intrusions into the United States. When we think back to almost a year ago, we are reminded of the Arctic blast that lingered for almost two weeks in February 2021. At that time, a strong high-pressure system settled in farther to the south under a less progressive pattern which prevented the system’s movement out of the region.

The high-pressure system that has brought us this latest encounter with frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills is placed across the Northern Plains helping to draw in the Arctic chill from the north.

As this high-pressure system continues to move eastward under a more progressive weather pattern, it will take the coldest temperatures farther away from Kansas as southerly winds take over, helping to slowly build the warmth back into our region by the weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige